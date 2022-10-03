Bananatok (BNA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.18 Million

Bananatok (BNA) traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Bananatok coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bananatok has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bananatok has a market cap of $1.18 million and $21,410.00 worth of Bananatok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bananatok alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bananatok Coin Profile

Bananatok launched on March 19th, 2019. Bananatok’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 coins. Bananatok’s official Twitter account is @kr_bna and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bananatok’s official website is bananatok.io.

Bananatok Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bananatok is a blockchain specialized SNS tool Providing Cold wallet system, easy transaction Easy Airdrop and Blockchain Media Page. Created by Biyong, a renowned blockchain Company in Singapore and Hong Kong Zoo Holdings Group, famous for Zoo coffee. It works as a bridge between consumers, affiliate stores, and exchanges.Bananatok supports English, Korean, Chinese and English. Soon will also support Spanish, Vietnamese French and 100 types of languages. Users can use translation feature on chat windows and directly interact with other global users. Anybody can do digital currency airdrops(one person to multiples) at communities and groups.Bananatok wallet supports more than 200 types of digital currency. Protected by dual-wallet system, Bananatok cold wallet is provides a safe cold wallet.Facebook”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bananatok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bananatok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bananatok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bananatok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bananatok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.