Band Protocol Price Reaches $1.24 (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00006312 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $123.70 million and $9.32 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,591,943 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.