Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $75,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $267.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.46 and its 200 day moving average is $309.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $267.10 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

