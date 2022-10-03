Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,887 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $47,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Fiserv by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $93.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $111.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

