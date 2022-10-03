Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $31.28 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 210,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 190,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.