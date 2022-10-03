Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $36.69 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049,948 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,586 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.21% of Huntington Bancshares worth $36,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.18 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

