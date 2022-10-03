Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205,448 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.22% of S&P Global worth $251,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in S&P Global by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 38,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,308,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $89,452,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in S&P Global by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $305.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.08 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.