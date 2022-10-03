Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1,165.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,225 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock worth $47,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 22,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 86.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 365,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,861,000 after buying an additional 169,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.4 %

BLK stock opened at $550.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $666.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $659.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.56 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

