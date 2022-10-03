Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.05% of Intuit worth $59,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,049,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 700,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 2.4 %

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $387.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.