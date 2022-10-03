Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $26,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 104,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 895,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 74,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $104.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

