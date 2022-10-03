Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,654,010 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,778,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654,010 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.21% of Carrier Global worth $63,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Shares of CARR opened at $35.56 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

