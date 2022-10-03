Bank of America Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $100.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.19.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.49. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,976,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4,943.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $7,975,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.