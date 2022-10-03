Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives $8.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.40 ($9.59) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.20 ($7.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.10 ($7.24) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.