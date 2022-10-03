BankSocial (BSL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

BankSocial (BSL) traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One BankSocial coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BankSocial has traded 80.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BankSocial has a market cap of $2.32 million and $129,619.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BankSocial alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010852 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BankSocial

BankSocial launched on September 11th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 9,296,210,282 coins. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BankSocial is www.banksocial.io.

BankSocial Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world.The BankSocial ($BSL) token is the backbone of the BankSocial ecosystem.It started out as an ERC-20 token and since then has expanded to the Binance Smart Chain network (non-bridged).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BankSocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BankSocial should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BankSocial using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BankSocial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BankSocial and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.