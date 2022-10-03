Barclays Begins Coverage on Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RLAY. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.56.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $37.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 13,243.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $328,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,382.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,180 shares of company stock worth $2,602,011. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

