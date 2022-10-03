Barclays Raises Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $175.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ILMN. OTR Global cut Illumina to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.60.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $190.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.33 and a 200 day moving average of $241.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,179.30 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

