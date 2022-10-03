Barclays Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $272.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $284.00 to $272.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.13.

Shares of STZ opened at $229.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.28. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

