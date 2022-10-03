BasketCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $528,876.60 (BSKT)

BasketCoin (BSKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One BasketCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0683 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BasketCoin has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar. BasketCoin has a market cap of $528,876.60 and $49,886.00 worth of BasketCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00147417 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.58 or 0.01791193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

About BasketCoin

BasketCoin launched on February 16th, 2021. BasketCoin’s official Twitter account is @Basketcoin_BSKT. The official website for BasketCoin is basketcoin.io.

BasketCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSKT token is secured with a basket of seven cryptocurrencies that cover its value. The security so adopted is intended to ensure a constant and stable increase in the value of tokens. Thanks to the correct match of coins in the basket, its value is less susceptible to fluctuations appearing in the cryptocurrency market.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BasketCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BasketCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BasketCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

