Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTEGF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTEGF opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $669.32 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 39.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

