Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.0403 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $77.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00146524 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Mirai (MIRAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Beacon Coin Profile
Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins and its circulating supply is 32,557,924 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Buying and Selling Beacon
