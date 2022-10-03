Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.0403 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $77.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins and its circulating supply is 32,557,924 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

