Beam Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Beam has a total market cap of $12.86 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beam has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00285238 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00102765 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00071208 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 69,527,582 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

