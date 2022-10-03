Beer Money (BEER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $176.00

Beer Money (BEER) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beer Money has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $252,989.32 and $176.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,221.71 or 1.00032097 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00053205 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00063967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00080595 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,249,999 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

