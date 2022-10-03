BENQI Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. BENQI has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.73 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BENQI

According to CryptoCompare, “BENQI is a non-custodial liquidity market protocol, built on Avalanche. The protocol enables users to lend, borrow, and earn interest with their digital assets. Depositors providing liquidity to the protocol may earn passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an over-collateralized manner.As BENQI matures, the protocol will undergo progressive decentralization and eventually be governed by a DAO containing QI token holders and governance structures both on-chain & off-chain. The founding team will bootstrap the initial release of BENQI.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

