Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE BHIL opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $562.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.21. Benson Hill has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.95.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Benson Hill will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
