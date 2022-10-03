Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benson Hill Stock Up 10.9 %

NYSE BHIL opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $562.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.21. Benson Hill has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.95.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Benson Hill will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Benson Hill

Benson Hill Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 5,599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 56,055 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 119,880 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth $1,363,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

