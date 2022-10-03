Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank lowered shares of Hugo Boss to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Hugo Boss Stock Up 3.5 %

BOSSY opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $935.46 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Equities analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

