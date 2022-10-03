Berenberg Bank Raises Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Price Target to €17.60

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank to €17.60 ($17.96) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,413 ($17.07) to GBX 1,427 ($17.24) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,751.15.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

Shares of JTKWY stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.