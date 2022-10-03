Berry (BERRY) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.31 Million

Berry (BERRY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Berry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Berry has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Berry has a total market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $349,851.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.32 or 1.00043762 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004786 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064218 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00080227 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Berry Coin Profile

Berry is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official website is sbpglobal.io. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Berry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry using one of the exchanges listed above.

