Berry Data (BRY) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $555,770.86

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for $0.0854 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $555,770.86 and $29,577.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00147417 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.58 or 0.01791193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,505,018 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Berry Data Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

