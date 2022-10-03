Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.56.

NYSE BERY opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,430,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,440,000 after purchasing an additional 95,047 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after acquiring an additional 375,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

