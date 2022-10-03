BiblePay Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,003.00 (BBP)

BiblePay (BBP) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $250,198.12 and $1,003.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BiblePay has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

BiblePay Profile

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses.”

