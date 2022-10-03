BidiPass (BDP) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BidiPass (BDP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $70,126.63 and approximately $11.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,603.66 or 1.00115888 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004746 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00064595 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00079460 BTC.

BidiPass is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

