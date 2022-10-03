BiFi Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $575,698.44 and $167,213.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00087123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00065739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007771 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,268,329 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. Telegram | Discord | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

