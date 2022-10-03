Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BILL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.09.

NYSE:BILL opened at $132.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.97.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at $815,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,211 shares of company stock valued at $30,348,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

