BillionHappiness Price Tops $25.10 on Top Exchanges (BHC)

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. BillionHappiness has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $125,857.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BillionHappiness coin can now be purchased for about $25.10 or 0.00130626 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BillionHappiness has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010822 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BillionHappiness Profile

BillionHappiness’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.finance.

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

According to CryptoCompare, “Billion Happiness is a blockchain community-based project for Defi, Yield Farming, Staking and NFT Marketplace.”

