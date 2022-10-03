Binemon (BIN) Price Tops $0.0018

Binemon (BIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Binemon coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Binemon has a market cap of $1.42 million and $727,186.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

