Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

BIOX opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth $380,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $953,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

