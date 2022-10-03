Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Biogen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.50.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $290.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

