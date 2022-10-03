BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $19,106.60 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 830 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $19,106.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,340,560.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Michael Rice sold 171 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $3,962.07.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $969.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

