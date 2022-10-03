BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $154,499.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,526.49 or 0.99984377 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004758 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00052347 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064901 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00079099 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.