Birdchain Reaches Market Cap of $193,231.89 (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Birdchain has a total market cap of $193,231.89 and $28,873.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. It launched on October 16th, 2021. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Birdchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

