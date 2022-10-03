BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

BitBall (BTB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 30% against the dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $553,539.94 and approximately $4,227.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005187 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $153.37 or 0.00790438 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitBall Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.