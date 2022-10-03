Bitcoin 2 Price Tops $0.65 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $1,309.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00087091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00065267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007715 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 uses the hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,854,190 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

