Bitcoin Asset (BTA) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Bitcoin Asset coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Asset has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Asset has a market cap of $719,275.18 and $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00276142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001252 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017005 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003847 BTC.

About Bitcoin Asset

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Asset is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinasset and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Asset

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team Discord | Facebook | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Asset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

