Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 10% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $782,833.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00284121 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00103009 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00071594 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000936 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 3,818,878 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

