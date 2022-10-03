Bitcoin SV Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $48.29 or 0.00246425 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $926.54 million and approximately $63.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,596.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.00593215 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00048565 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000847 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008527 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,187,008 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is nchain.com/en.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
