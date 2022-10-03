BitcoinZ Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,658.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $20,658.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00285673 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00103668 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00071470 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00071456 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 11,649,378,118 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is getbtcz.com.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.