BitCore Price Reaches $0.0493 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $893,138.44 and $127,379.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,560.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00274485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00139900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00718873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.74 or 0.00591724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00591925 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000879 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCore is www.bitcore.cc.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.