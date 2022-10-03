BitNautic Token (BTNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One BitNautic Token coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitNautic Token has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. BitNautic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $2,862.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,196.06 or 0.99913273 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00053306 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00080536 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BitNautic Token Profile

BTNT is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic. BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitNautic Token’s official website is bitnautic.io.

BitNautic Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

