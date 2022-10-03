BitShares Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14.17 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $31.92 million and approximately $14.17 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007358 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010340 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012610 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,553,100 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

