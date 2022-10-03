Black Phoenix (BPX) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Black Phoenix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Black Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $160,338.33 and approximately $97,385.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Black Phoenix has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Black Phoenix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,375.32 or 1.00044392 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004798 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00053356 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064413 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00080092 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Black Phoenix Coin Profile

Black Phoenix is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Black Phoenix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlitzPredict is an Ethereum-based platform that applies fintech solutions to provide function and liquidity to users of blockchain prediction markets and sportsbooks. BlitzPredict’s aggregator ensures that users will always get the best odds available in the market at any given time while the liquidity reserve ensures that users can get paid immediately at the conclusion of an event. XBP is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a medium of exchange on the BlitzPredict ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Black Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Black Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Black Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Black Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.